Avidity Biosciences (NYSE:RNA) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RNA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $24.91, but opened at $24.20. Avidity Biosciences shares last traded at $24.57, with a volume of 435 shares.

Specifically, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $568,024.00.

About Avidity Biosciences (NYSE:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.