Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,803 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 1.73% of Axonics worth $43,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics in the first quarter worth $2,396,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,530,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,346,000 after buying an additional 568,745 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the first quarter worth $238,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the first quarter worth $1,122,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX traded up $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.64. The company had a trading volume of 371,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,519. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.14. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.41 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $1,540,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 1,362 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $81,747.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,477.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,371 shares of company stock worth $16,560,635 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axonics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

