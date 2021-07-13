B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares set a C$10.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.52.

Shares of TSE:BTO traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,322,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,982. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of C$5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.73. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.90 and a 12-month high of C$9.99.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$458.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$449.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.4590998 EPS for the current year.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 32,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total transaction of C$204,054.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,610,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,051,585.44. Also, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 42,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.43, for a total transaction of C$272,001.86. Insiders sold 89,641 shares of company stock valued at $558,468 in the last 90 days.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

