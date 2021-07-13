Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Down to $6.23

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.23, but opened at $6.07. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 11,370 shares changing hands.
BBVA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.
The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.
About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.
