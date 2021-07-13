Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Down to $6.23

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.23, but opened at $6.07. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 11,370 shares changing hands.

BBVA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

