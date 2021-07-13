Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Macro Bansud is a leading bank in Argentina. With the most extensive private-sector branch network in the country, Banco Marco provides standard banking products and services to a nationwide customer base. “

Shares of NYSE BMA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.90. 187,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,947. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Macro has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $26.79.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.23). Banco Macro had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 12.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Macro will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Banco Macro by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 48.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Macro by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after purchasing an additional 301,523 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Banco Macro by 20,815.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

