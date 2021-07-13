Bank of Montreal Can Has $361,000 Stock Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

