Bank of Montreal Can Has $365,000 Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $155,625.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,321.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,876 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -45.71 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.07. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $12.06.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 71.36% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.