Bank of Montreal Can Has $388,000 Stock Position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 204,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,211,000 after buying an additional 760,433 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 14.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 175,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 21,998 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Natus Medical during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Natus Medical during the first quarter worth about $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $80,655.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,096.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 21,927 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $620,753.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,567,676.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,130 shares of company stock worth $1,936,054 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTUS opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $872.06 million, a PE ratio of -79.97 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.13.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $114.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Natus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

