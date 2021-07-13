Bank of Montreal Can Has $408,000 Stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 15.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASH. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $88.43 on Tuesday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $95.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

