Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 114.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in National Beverage by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in National Beverage by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

FIZZ stock opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $98.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.11.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. National Beverage had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

