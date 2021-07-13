Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXM opened at $101.90 on Tuesday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.89 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,038.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently -81.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

