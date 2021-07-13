Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,367 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 700.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 36.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 707.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $45.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

