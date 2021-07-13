Bank of Montreal Can Sells 758 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,393,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,214,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 611,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,346,000 after purchasing an additional 310,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 835,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,170,000 after purchasing an additional 260,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NUS stock opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.55. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

In other news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 2,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $118,182.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,902.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,951,631. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

