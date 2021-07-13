Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 16,750 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.54% of Myers Industries worth $10,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Myers Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Myers Industries by 768.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Myers Industries by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYE opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38. The company has a market cap of $759.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Myers Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $23.98.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Myers Industries Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

