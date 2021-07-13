Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $10.40 Million Stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 60.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,351,189 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $10,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INVA opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.99. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 98.04 and a quick ratio of 98.04.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $85.52 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 47.39% and a net margin of 73.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

In other Innoviva news, Director George Bickerstaff acquired 10,000 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $134,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,977.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

