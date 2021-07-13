Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $10.82 Million in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 444,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,824,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $55,987,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,178,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,024,000 after buying an additional 578,540 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,151,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,355,000 after buying an additional 565,250 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,403,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after buying an additional 160,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 664,202.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after buying an additional 976,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 25.40, a current ratio of 26.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.76 and a beta of 1.51. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

