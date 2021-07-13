Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 26,989 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,474,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,989 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.22% of The GEO Group worth $11,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 834,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 483,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 468,565 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,410,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 769,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 402,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 284,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

GEO stock opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $877.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.75. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George C. Zoley acquired 166,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $1,124,847.00. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

