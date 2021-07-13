Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 5,825 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 443,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $11,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,670,000 after purchasing an additional 420,036 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,653,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,271,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 11.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after purchasing an additional 66,331 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NX stock opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.96.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

