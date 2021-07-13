Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.04% of America’s Car-Mart worth $10,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRMT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1,851.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 41,278 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 228,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,742,000 after acquiring an additional 28,182 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 22,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,927,000 after buying an additional 18,339 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $139.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $921.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.88. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.48 and a 1-year high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.94%. On average, analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total transaction of $685,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

