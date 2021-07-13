Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 728,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,934 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CommScope were worth $11,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the first quarter valued at $1,101,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CommScope by 1,140.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,212,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,545 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CommScope by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,396,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in CommScope during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in CommScope by 58.7% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 136,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

COMM opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.05. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 132.51% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

