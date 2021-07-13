Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Trading Up 4.6%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) shares were up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.68 and last traded at $33.46. Approximately 13,927 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 555,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.
Several research firms have recently commented on BZUN. lowered their price objective on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Baozun currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Baozun during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baozun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.
