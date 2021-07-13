Barclays Increases Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Price Target to $30.00

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

NYSE SHC opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.84. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.02.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its stake in Sotera Health by 18.6% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 830,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,723,000 after purchasing an additional 130,260 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Sotera Health by 27,071.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,793,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,724 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Sotera Health by 888.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 391,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 351,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

