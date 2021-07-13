Barclays Lowers Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target to $43.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its price target cut by Barclays from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

DCT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:DCT opened at $40.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -156.62. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.89.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $222,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 231,948 shares in the company, valued at $10,328,644.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 428,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,135,282.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,133,031. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9.4% during the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.