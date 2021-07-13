Barclays PLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Barclays PLC raised its position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 248.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,728 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,778 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Director J David Lett sold 9,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $393,142.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GABC opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $978.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.67. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 11.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

