Barclays PLC Purchases 13,427 Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 299.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVXL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Dawson James lifted their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anavex Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.21.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $4,422,444.88. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,458.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $438,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

