Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 1,475.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,546 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 11,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AQN shares. TheStreet cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

