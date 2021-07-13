Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €79.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Basf in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €78.60 ($92.47).

ETR BAS opened at €68.10 ($80.12) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €67.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00. The stock has a market cap of $62.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -275.34. Basf has a 1-year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 1-year high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

