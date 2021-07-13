Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) by 735.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,445,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.06% of Baudax Bio worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Baudax Bio during the fourth quarter worth $3,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baudax Bio by 1,096.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 386,900 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BXRX opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.81. Baudax Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.94.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Baudax Bio, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baudax Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

