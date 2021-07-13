Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%.
Baxter International has increased its dividend payment by 56.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.
BAX opened at $80.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $91.45.
BAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.55.
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.
See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.