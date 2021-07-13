Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

Baxter International has increased its dividend payment by 56.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX opened at $80.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $91.45.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.55.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.