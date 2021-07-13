Beacon Reaches Market Cap of $2.05 Million (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. During the last week, Beacon has traded down 36.4% against the US dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $2.05 million and $1,396.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00003516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00024165 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001622 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001526 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

