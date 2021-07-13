Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s share price fell 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $91.46 and last traded at $91.88. 40,163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,195,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.39.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEAM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.59.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,762,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,236,713.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 30,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $3,660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,239 shares of company stock valued at $22,996,753 over the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

