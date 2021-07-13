Beetle Coin (BEET) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,235.00

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $142,202.79 and approximately $2,235.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded down 31.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 265,150,750 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

