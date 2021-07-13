Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFA opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $179.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Bel Fuse has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $110.64 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 4.19%.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

