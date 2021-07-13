Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Trading 7.1% Higher

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) shares traded up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.53. 103,824 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 182,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$241.18 million and a P/E ratio of -35.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.70.

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile (TSE:BSX)

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in its flagship property, the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 58 exploration permits, and 16 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 172,631 hectares located in the northern region of ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Belo Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belo Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.