Beowulf Market Cap Hits $11.80 Million (BWF)

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Beowulf coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Beowulf has traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar. Beowulf has a market cap of $11.80 million and $224.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00050869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00015540 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.20 or 0.00815957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000391 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Beowulf Coin Profile

Beowulf (BWF) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

Buying and Selling Beowulf

