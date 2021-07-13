Berenberg Bank Analysts Give TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) a $16.69 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a $16.69 target price on TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TMVWY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMVWY opened at $17.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17. TeamViewer has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $29.82.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

