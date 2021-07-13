Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $17.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.43. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.88.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.343 per share. This is a positive change from HeidelbergCement’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. HeidelbergCement’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.29%.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

