Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NYSE:BLI) Insider Keith Breinlinger Sells 8,500 Shares

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NYSE:BLI) insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $383,605.00.

Keith Breinlinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $169,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $366,795.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $406,890.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $378,840.00.

Shares of NYSE:BLI traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.04. The company had a trading volume of 455,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,614. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

