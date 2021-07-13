Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Big Lots stock opened at $61.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.36. Big Lots has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $73.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.49.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Big Lots during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Big Lots during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Big Lots by 232.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

