BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Steven Joseph Murray Sells 38,135 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 38,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $2,671,738.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Joseph Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 24,163 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $1,574,461.08.

On Friday, July 2nd, Steven Joseph Murray sold 102,953 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,719,742.31.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 14,225 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $925,194.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 58,791 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $3,828,469.92.

On Friday, June 25th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 3,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $195,060.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Steven Joseph Murray sold 22,457 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,154.14.

On Monday, June 21st, Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $65,010.00.

BigCommerce stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,242. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.77. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $162.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.47.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 47.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 48,586 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth approximately $21,195,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,155,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

