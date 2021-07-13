BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) CMO Lisa Eggerton Sells 18,730 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 18,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $1,311,474.60.

Lisa Eggerton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Lisa Eggerton sold 25,487 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $1,417,077.20.

On Friday, June 18th, Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $123,280.00.

NYSE:BIGC traded down $3.95 on Tuesday, reaching $62.45. 38,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,355. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

