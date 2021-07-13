Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading Up 4%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s share price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $112.24 and last traded at $111.29. Approximately 122,974 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,037,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.98.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CLSA assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.56.

The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

