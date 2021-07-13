Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 86 Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.38. 4,019,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,678,648. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.38. Bilibili has a one year low of $38.54 and a one year high of $157.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of -77.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,085,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,473,000 after buying an additional 827,892 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 517,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,397,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,368,000. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

