Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Short Interest Down 100.0% in June

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 551,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

BIO traded down $9.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $664.54. 105,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,174. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a twelve month low of $466.23 and a twelve month high of $689.00. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $615.67.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

