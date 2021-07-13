Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) is DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s Largest Position

DF Dent & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 57,421 shares during the quarter. Bio-Techne comprises about 3.9% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $331,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.2% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TECH traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $454.54. 2,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,271. The company has a fifty day moving average of $428.26. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $228.66 and a one year high of $467.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TECH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $424.91.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total value of $5,619,975.66. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total value of $358,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $343,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,577 shares of company stock valued at $13,884,338. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

