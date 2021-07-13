Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Set at $358.16 by Robert W. Baird

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) has been given a $358.16 target price by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.41.

Biogen stock opened at $349.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.27.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,777,361,000 after buying an additional 83,027 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after acquiring an additional 370,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,818,000 after acquiring an additional 37,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

