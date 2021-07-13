Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($3.39) Per Share

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.39) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($3.82). William Blair also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($13.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($7.33) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BHVN. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $117.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.01. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $57.66 and a one year high of $119.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.14.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. The company’s revenue was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.39) EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

