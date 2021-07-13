BIOLASE, Inc. (NYSE:BIOL) CEO Buys $30,000.00 in Stock

BIOLASE, Inc. (NYSE:BIOL) CEO John R. Beaver purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00.
BIOLASE stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. BIOLASE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.51.
BIOLASE Company Profile
