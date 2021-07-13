BIOLASE, Inc. (NYSE:BIOL) CEO Buys $30,000.00 in Stock

BIOLASE, Inc. (NYSE:BIOL) CEO John R. Beaver purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00.

BIOLASE stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. BIOLASE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.51.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

