Biostage, Inc. (NYSE:BSTG) Major Shareholder Purchases $300,000.00 in Stock

Biostage, Inc. (NYSE:BSTG) major shareholder Dst Capital Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of BSTG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.65. 1,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of -0.45. Biostage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Biostage alerts:

Biostage Company Profile

Biostage, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology comprises a biocompatible scaffold that is seeded with the recipient's own stem cells. It is developing its Cellframe technology to treat life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus, or trachea.

Featured Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Biostage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biostage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.