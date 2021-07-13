Bitcoin Classic Hits Market Capitalization of $116,822.17 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $116,822.17 and $366.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00022932 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003575 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001626 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001394 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

